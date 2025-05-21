Wednesday, May 21, 2025
60-S.-Broadway-White-Plains
The 3.6-acre development site at 60 S. Broadway in White Plains is approved for the construction of 814 multifamily units across two high-rise buildings.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

CBRE Brokers $27M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $27 million sale of a multifamily development site in White Plains, located north of New York City. The site at 60 S. Broadway spans 3.6 acres on the eastern edge of the downtown area and is approved for the development of two high-rise buildings totaling 814 units. Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Quarterra Multifamily Communities, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of New York-based investment and development firm Stagg Group. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

