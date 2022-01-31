REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $28.1M Sale of Medical Office Building in Metro Atlanta

187 Chastain Road

Piedmont Healthcare Inc. fully occupies the entire property on a new long-term lease.

KENNESAW, GA. — CBRE has brokered the $28.1 million sale of a medical office building located at 187 Chastain Road NW in Kennesaw, about 26.7 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Jordan Selbiger, Ryan Lindsley, Sabrina Solomiany and Zack Holderman of CBRE represented the seller, PLSQ Chastain, an entity comprising investors from Quintus and Pope & Land Real Estate. Renasant Bank provided acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

Piedmont Healthcare Inc. fully occupies the entire property on a new long-term lease. CBRE represented Piedmont Healthcare in the lease transaction.

In 2021, Pope & Land developed the 39,642-square-foot building as a build-to-suit for Piedmont. The property includes a linear accelerator and includes imaging, infusion and radiation and oncology suites for cancer treatment on the first floor. The second floor includes more than 30 exam rooms for multiple specialties. Brasfield Gorrie was the contractor for the facility, and EYP was the architect.

