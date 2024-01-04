CBRE Brokers $28.4M Sale of Industrial Facility in Suburban Indianapolis

WHITESTOWN, IND. — CBRE has brokered the $28.4 million sale of Building 3 within Park 130 at Whitestown. The 319,336-square-foot industrial facility is located at 6040 Commerce Drive in the Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The Class A building is triple net leased to three national companies. The property features a clear height of 28 feet, 61 truck docks and four drive-in doors. Kevin Foley, Anthony DeLorenzo, Andrew Morris and Jeremy Woods of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. The property sold to a high-net-worth buyer from California.