CBRE Brokers $28.5M Sale of Office Building in Brookhaven, New York
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $28.5 million sale of 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Brookhaven, located on Long Island. Tenants include the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, Stuart MacKenzie, Travis Langer and Philip Heilpern of CBRE represented the seller, Office Properties Income Trust, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, Northpath Investments.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.