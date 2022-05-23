REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $28.5M Sale of Office Building in Brookhaven, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

5000-Corporate-Court-Long-Island

The office building at 5000 Corporate Court in the Long Island community of Brookhaven totals 264,482 square feet.

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $28.5 million sale of 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Brookhaven, located on Long Island. Tenants include the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, Stuart MacKenzie, Travis Langer and Philip Heilpern of CBRE represented the seller, Office Properties Income Trust, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, Northpath Investments.

