CBRE Brokers $28M Sale of Philadelphia Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has brokered the $28 million sale of a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 78 units in Philadelphia’s Fairmount and Brewerytown neighborhoods. The portfolio consists of: The Fairmount Flats at 745-751 North 20th Street; 726 North 19th Street; 711 North 16th Street; 714 North 19th Street; The Fairmount Greenery at 817 North 20th Street; and The Porter at 2940 West Thompson Street. Samantha Kupersmith and Spencer Yablon of CBRE represented the seller, Philadelphia-based Stamm Development Group, and procured the buyer, Treeco Cos., in the transaction.