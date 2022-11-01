REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $29.1M Sale of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

The Radco Cos. purchased the 128-room Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown from Blackstone.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown, a 128-room hotel located at 300 4th St. N in downtown St. Petersburg. Atlanta-based The Radco Cos. purchased the hotel from Blackstone for $29.1 million. Christian Charre, Paul Weimer, Jennifer Jin and Andrew Pastorino of CBRE’s hotel division in Miami represented the seller in the transaction. The Courtyard by Marriott was converted from an independent boutique hotel in 2006 and underwent a renovation in 2015. Amenities include a restaurant and bar, onsite fitness and business centers, an indoor pool, 806 square feet of meeting space and valet parking.

