CBRE Brokers $29.5M Sale of Plaza at Eastlake Office Building in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Plaza at Eastlake, a Class A office building located at 2300 Boswell Road in Chula Vista. Plaza at Eastlake LLC, an affiliate of Harbor Associates, sold the property to a private investor for $29.5 million, or $222 per square foot.

Built in 1992, the two-story Plaza at Eastlake offers 132,669 square feet of office space, including a two-story lobby, conferencing center, a clear height of 10 feet and remodeled restrooms and elevators. The property was renovated from 2018 to 2020, totaling around $2.2 million in capital improvements. The previous ownership constructed 37,800 square feet of speculative suites over the past few years.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Casey Sterk of CBRE represented the seller. Kimberly Clark of Voit served as local leasing agent for the transaction.