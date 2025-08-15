CBRE Brokers $3.2M Sale of Creative Office Building in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — CBRE has brokered the $3.2 million sale of 219 W. Chicago Avenue, a boutique creative office property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The asset spans 19,615 square feet and is currently 78 percent leased. CBRE’s Dominic Soltero, Tom Svoboda and John Saletta represented the undisclosed seller. The transaction marks the first investment in Chicago for the international buyer. The property benefits from DX-5 zoning, allowing for future conversion to high-rise residential, office or apartment use with ground-floor retail.