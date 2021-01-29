CBRE Brokers $3.8M Sale of Holt Medical Center in Southern California’s Inland Empire

Seven tenants occupy the 12,453-square-foot Holt Medical Center at 5153 Holt Blvd. in Montclair, Calif.

MONTCLAIR, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Holt Medical Center, a medical office property located in Montclair. A private investor in a 1031 exchange acquired the asset from an Orange County-based private investor for $3.8 million.

Sammy Cemo, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache, Doug Mack, Bryan Johnson and John Oien of CBRE represented the seller, while an outside broker represented the buyer.

Located at 5153 Holt Blvd., the 12,453-square-foot property was originally built in 2006. At the time of sale, the two-story building was fully occupied by seven tenants with a weighted average lease term remaining of 5.02 years.