CBRE Brokers $3.9M Sale of Multifamily Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has brokered the $3.9 million sale of a 35-unit multifamily building at 215 McClellan St. in The Bronx. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and includes three retail spaces totaling 35,000 square feet. Elli Klapper and Charles Berger of CBRE represented the seller, 215 McClellan Realty LLC, in the transaction. Mike Fusco and Seth Glasser of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, Minford Associates.

