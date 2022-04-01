REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $30.3M Sale-Leaseback of Manufacturing Facility in Statesville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Southeast

Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

The Statesville building serves as Kewaunee Scientific’s primary manufacturing facility.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — CBRE has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 416,300-square-foot manufacturing facility in Statesville. Nevada-based CAI Investments purchased the property for $30.3 million. Patrick Gildea, Trey Barry, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins and John Christenbury of CBRE represented the seller and tenant, Kewaunee Scientific Corp., in the sale-leaseback transaction.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Statesville building serves as Kewaunee Scientific’s primary manufacturing facility.

Situated on 21.3 acres at 2700 W. Front St., the property is located within three miles of the Interstates 40 and 77 and about 41.6 miles north of Charlotte.

