CBRE Brokers $33.6M Sale of Apartment Community in West Linn, Oregon

WEST LINN, ORE. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Summerlinn Apartments, a multifamily property in West Linn. A private buyer acquired the asset from Reliant Group for $33.6 million. Situated on 6 acres at 400 Springtree Lane, Summerlinn Apartments features 94 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a gated entrance, landscaped grounds, a sports court, play area and a remodeled clubhouse with a pool, hot tub and an outdoor entertainment space. Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Matt Dodd of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.