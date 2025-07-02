Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Summerlinn-Apts-West-Linn-OR
Located in West Linn, Ore., Summerlinn Apartments features 94 units, a swimming pool, sports court and play area.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

CBRE Brokers $33.6M Sale of Apartment Community in West Linn, Oregon

by Amy Works

WEST LINN, ORE. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Summerlinn Apartments, a multifamily property in West Linn. A private buyer acquired the asset from Reliant Group for $33.6 million. Situated on 6 acres at 400 Springtree Lane, Summerlinn Apartments features 94 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a gated entrance, landscaped grounds, a sports court, play area and a remodeled clubhouse with a pool, hot tub and an outdoor entertainment space. Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Matt Dodd of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 35,570 SF...

Kobalt Investment Buys 31,545 SF Medical Office Portfolio...

Mapletree Sells 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio to Faropoint...

Newmark Arranges $515M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill,...

Town Lane Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Raleigh-Durham Region...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $37.1M Acquisition Loan for...

Seven Hills Realty Trust Provides $18M Refinancing for...

ACD Buys 46,700 SF Self-Storage Facility in West...