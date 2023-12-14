CBRE Brokers $33M Sale of Hilltop Commons Shopping Center in Derby, Connecticut

DERBY, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $33 million sale of Hilltop Commons, a 198,910-square-foot shopping center in Derby, located west of New Haven. Big Y, CVS, Dollar Tree and American Freight anchor the newly redeveloped property. Other tenants include Verizon, AT&T, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Sherwin-Williams. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between DLC And Hutensky Capital Partners, in the transaction. Kempner Properties and Lee & Associates NYC acquired the property in partnership via a 1031 exchange