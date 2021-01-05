CBRE Brokers $34.7M Sale of Multifamily Asset in Wilton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Avalon Wilton in Connecticut totals 100 units. The property was built in 2011.

WILTON, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $34.7 million sale of Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road, a multifamily asset in Wilton, located in the southern part of the state. Built in 2011, the Class A property features 100 units with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and a playground. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured Clarion Partners as the buyer.