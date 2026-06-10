Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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The sold portfolio includes 2001 Australian Ave. (pictured), a 111,000-square-foot facility in Riveria Beach, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

CBRE Brokers $34M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Palm Beach County

by John Nelson

RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $34 million sale of a 180,050-square-foot industrial portfolio in Riviera Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County.

The portfolio includes two buildings that are located at 1701 Australian Ave. and 2001 Australian Ave. The 1701 building, which spans 69,500 square feet, was fully leased at the time of sale to a single tenant, while the 2001 building totals 111,000 square feet. Both buildings include 28-foot clear heights, dock and ramp loading, rail service and yard space.

The buyer, an entity doing business as SL Acquisitions LLC, plans to renovate both properties. Robert Smith and Kirk Nelson of CBRE represented the buyer, which is retaining the duo to lease the property. The seller was an entity doing business as RLIF Riviera Beach SPE.

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