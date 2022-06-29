CBRE Brokers $35.2M Sale of Apartment Complex in Westwood, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WESTWOOD, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $35.2 million sale of Residences at Highland Glen, a 102-unit apartment complex in Westwood, a southwestern suburb of Boston. Constructed in 2006, the age-restricted property comprises two four-story buildings with one- and two-bedroom units, 60 of which were recently renovated. Amenities include a fitness center and a clubroom. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin, Aron Will and John Sweeny of CBRE represented the locally based seller, National Development, in the transaction. The buyer was Massachusetts-based Claremont Cos.