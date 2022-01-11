CBRE Brokers $36.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Newark

Tucker Development sold 24 Jones, a 152-unit apartment community in Newark, to RJ Block Properties for $36.5 million.

NEWARK, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $36.5 million sale of 24 Jones, a 152-unit multifamily property located in Newark’s University Heights neighborhood. Built in 2016, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, lounge, outdoor grilling stations and concierge services. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Tucker Development, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, RJ Block Properties.