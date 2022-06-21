REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $37M Sale of Apartment Community in Middletown, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — CBRE has brokered the $37 million sale of Northgate Apartments, a 179-unit multifamily complex in Middletown. Built in phases between 1969 and 1972, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 888 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a leasing office. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Boston-based Eden Properties, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Dallas-based SFMG Wealth Advisors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  