CBRE Brokers $37M Sale of Apartment Community in Middletown, Rhode Island

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — CBRE has brokered the $37 million sale of Northgate Apartments, a 179-unit multifamily complex in Middletown. Built in phases between 1969 and 1972, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 888 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a leasing office. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Boston-based Eden Properties, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Dallas-based SFMG Wealth Advisors.