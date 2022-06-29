REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $37M Sale of Cordage Warehouse in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Built in 2020, Cordage features office space, 30-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lights, 56 dock doors (including six drive-in doors) and 50- by 50-foot column spacing with a 60-foot speed bay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has brokered the $37 million sale of Cordage, a Class A warehouse and distribution center located at 11540 Cordage St. in Charlotte’s Arrowood district. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the 212,000-square-foot property from local developer Childress Klein. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Anne Johnson, Bryan Crutcher, Grayson Hawkins, Robert Hardaway, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2020, Cordage features 15,519 square feet of office space, 30-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lights, 56 dock doors (including six drive-in doors) and 50- by 50-foot column spacing with a 60-foot speed bay. The property also includes a 130-foot truck court with a 60-foot concrete apron and 223 parking spaces. Cordage was fully leased to eight tenants at the time of sale.

