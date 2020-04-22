REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $39.5M Sale of Apartment Building in Yonkers, New York

Stratus on Hudson is located at 1077 Warburton Ave.

YONKERS, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $39.5 million sale of Stratus on Hudson, a 74-unit luxury apartment building in Yonkers, a northern suburb of New York City. Located at 1077 Warburton Ave., the Class A multifamily community was completed in 2019 and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Hudson River, as well as convenient access to the Greystone Metro North Station. Jeffrey Dunne and Gene Pride led a CBRE team that represented the seller, RMS Cos., in the transaction. Ginsburg Development Cos. was the buyer.

