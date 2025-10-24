Friday, October 24, 2025
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingConnecticutMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

CBRE Brokers $39.7M Sale of Connecticut Affordable Seniors Housing Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

DANBURY AND NORWALK, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $39.7 million sale of a portfolio of two affordable seniors housing properties totaling 169 units in Connecticut. Residences at both the 116-unit Kimberly Place in Danbury and the 53-unit One Leonard in Norwalk are reserved for renters age 62 and above. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel, Tim Flint and Taylor Froland of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of First Atlantic LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Heritage Housing Inc.

