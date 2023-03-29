CBRE Brokers $39M Sale of Biscayne Centre Office Building in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $39 million sale of Biscayne Centre, a 156,446-square-foot office building located at 11900 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami. Totaling eight stories, the property — which was 81 percent occupied at the time of sale — features ground-floor retail space and an attached multi-level parking garage. Amenities include front desk security, an in-house café and a day spa. An entity doing business as Biscayne Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased the property from an entity doing business as 11900 Biscayne LLC. Benjamin Silver and Charlie Manuel of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.