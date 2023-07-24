CBRE Brokers $4.3M Sale of 12-Unit Apartment Property in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 12-unit multifamily property at 921-927 S. Trident St. in Anaheim. The property traded hands between two private investors in a 1031 exchange.

The property was constructed in 1962 and comprises two buildings on a 0.4-acre site. Units come in two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units were recently renovated with new baseboards and blinds, updated showers, plank flooring and new cabinets and countertops.

Dan Blackwell, Andrew Boukather and Sean Farag represented the buyer in the transaction.