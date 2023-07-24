Monday, July 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
921-927 S. Trident St. in Anaheim, California, offers 12 multifamily units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $4.3M Sale of 12-Unit Apartment Property in Anaheim, California

by Jeff Shaw

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 12-unit multifamily property at 921-927 S. Trident St. in Anaheim. The property traded hands between two private investors in a 1031 exchange. 

The property was constructed in 1962 and comprises two buildings on a 0.4-acre site. Units come in two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units were recently renovated with new baseboards and blinds, updated showers, plank flooring and new cabinets and countertops.

Dan Blackwell, Andrew Boukather and Sean Farag represented the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

BWE Provides $14.3M Agency Refinancing of Affordable Housing...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 90-Unit Azul Apartments in...

Bridge Industrial Acquires 13-Acre Site for Bridge Point...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Industrial...

Westwood Financial Sells 23,847 SF Yosemite Center Retail...

Forbright Bank, HJ Sims Provide Acquisition Financing for...

Partnership Completes 249-Unit Apartment Complex in Mount Vernon,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $14M Sale of Manhattan...

Beacon Communities, CCBA Break Ground on 85-Unit Affordable...