CBRE Brokers $4.3M Sale of Office Building in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $4.3 million sale of an 18,144-square-foot office building in New Brunswick, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 104 Bayard St., the six-story property was fully leased by Soba College Recovery, Rutgers Nursing and the New Jersey Public Interest Group at the time of sale. Bayard Street Associates LLC developed the property in 2016. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper and Mark Silverman, along with A&T Services’ Peter Shikar and Alec Monaghan, represented Bayard Street Associates in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.