LEHIGH ACRES, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a self-storage development site located in Lehigh Acres, a city in Southwest Florida’s Lee County. A private investor acquired the 87,813-square-foot property, which is situated at 511 Lee Blvd.

Upon completion, the development will feature 971 climate-controlled self-storage units. CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.