CBRE Brokers $4.6M Sale of RDN Mini Storage in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Self-Storage, Western

Located at 725 W. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas, Nev., RDN Mini Storage features 304 self-storage units spread across seven buildings.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CBRE has arranged the sale of RDN Mini Storage, a seven-building self-storage facility in North Las Vegas. California-based Watling Street acquired the asset from Nevada-based Piclane for $4.6 million.

Located at 725 W. Washburn Road, the 36,520-square-foot property consists of 304 units with 24-hour video surveillance cameras.

Nick Walker, Walter Brauer and Trevor Roberts of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.