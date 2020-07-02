CBRE Brokers $4.6M Sale of RDN Mini Storage in North Las Vegas
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CBRE has arranged the sale of RDN Mini Storage, a seven-building self-storage facility in North Las Vegas. California-based Watling Street acquired the asset from Nevada-based Piclane for $4.6 million.
Located at 725 W. Washburn Road, the 36,520-square-foot property consists of 304 units with 24-hour video surveillance cameras.
Nick Walker, Walter Brauer and Trevor Roberts of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.
