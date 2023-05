CORONADO, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $40 million sale of Coronado Plaza, a 41,949-square-foot retail center in Coronado.

Built in 1981, the three-story property is situated across from the Hotel Del Coronado.

Reg Kobzi, Joel Wilson and Michael Peterson of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the seller, an entity doing business as PREF Coronado Plaza LLC, in the transaction.