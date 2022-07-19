CBRE Brokers $415M Sale of Multifamily Building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

The multifamily building at 160 Riverside Blvd. in Manhattan totals 455 units.

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has brokered the $415 million sale of 160 Riverside Boulevard, a 455-unit multifamily building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The building sits between West 67th and West 68th streets and overlooks the Hudson River. According to Apartments.com, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 498 to 1,797 square feet and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse, package handling system and a playground. Darcy Stacom led a CBRE team that represented the seller, Equity Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm A&E Real Estate.