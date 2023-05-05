CBRE Brokers $43.6M Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE AND LILBURN, GA. — CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group has brokered the $43.6 million sale of a portfolio comprising three self-storage properties within metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County. Located at 2600 Lawrenceville Highway and 1475 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville and 3950 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn, the properties total 242,500 square feet and 1,912 units. The occupancy rate was 94 percent at the time of sale. CBRE represented the seller, Gwinnett Self Storage, in the transaction. Wentworth Property Co. acquired the portfolio.