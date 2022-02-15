REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $43M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Westport, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

355-Riverside-Ave-Westport-Connecticut

Pictured is the office building at 355 Riverside Ave in Westport, Connecticut, one of two office properties recently acquired by The Feil Organization.

WESTPORT, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $43 million sale of two waterfront office buildings totaling 94,647 square feet in Westport, located in Fairfield County. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin and Stuart MacKenzie of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Baywater Properties and an investment fund advised by True North Management Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, The Feil Organization. Tenants at the buildings include Raymond James, Sterling Investment Partners and IXM Trading.

