CBRE Brokers $47M Sale of Essex Mall Shopping Center in West Caldwell, New Jersey

Essex-Mall-West-Caldwell-New-Jersey

Essex Mall in West Caldwell, New Jersey, totals 189,773 square feet.

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $47 million sale of Essex Mall, a 189,773-square-foot shopping center in West Caldwell, located in the northern part of the Garden State. Anchored by grocer Stop & Shop and Marshalls, the property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the owner, a joint venture between Stop & Shop and Goodrich Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center via a 1031 exchange.

