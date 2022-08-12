REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $48.6M Sale of Apartment Community in West Covina, California

Atrium-West-Covina-CA

Atrium at West Covina features 138 apartments, swimming pools, a fitness center and social areas. (Photo credit: The Foto Finisher)

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Atrium at West Covina, a 138-unit multifamily property located at 1829-1841 E. Workman Ave. in West Covina. Langdon Park Capital acquired the asset from an affiliate of Abacus Capital Group for $48.6 million.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1962 and 1963, Atrium at West Covina features swimming pools, a fitness center and social areas. The community offers mostly two- and three-bedroom layouts that average more than 1,000 square feet. The buyer plans to improve the units while also preserving the property’s workforce housing designation.

