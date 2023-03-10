CBRE Brokers $4M Sale of Thornton Promenade Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Thornton Promenade in Lithia Springs, Ga., was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — CBRE has brokered the $4 million sale of Thornton Promenade, an 18,900-square-foot shopping center located at 639 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, roughly 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta. Avis Car Rental, Domino’s Pizza and Metro PCS are tenants at the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Craig Taylor of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as RAW Promenade LLC, in the transaction. Riverwood Properties represented the buyer, a private investor. Riverwood will also provide leasing and management services for the property.