Tuesday, July 9, 2024
The 34,000-square-foot facility was renovated in 2023.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

CBRE Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Building in South Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 34,000-square-foot industrial building in Indianapolis for $5.2 million. Located at 5150 Elmwood Ave. and renovated in 2023, the property features a clear height of 22 feet, nine dock doors, 138 auto parking spaces and outdoor storage. Cinderella, a wholesale distributor of pool supply products, leases the facility. Kevin Foley, Austin Wolitarsky, Anthony DeLorenzo, Nick Busch and Terry Busch of CBRE Investment Properties represented the undisclosed seller. The asset sold to a high-net-worth buyer from California at a cap rate of 5.8 percent.

