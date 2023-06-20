CBRE Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN, PA. — CBRE has brokered the $5.2 million sale of a 60,000-square-foot industrial property in Pottstown, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2000, the facility sits on a 10.3-acre site within Pottstown Industrial Park. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Paul Touhey of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Wynnestay LLP, in the transaction. A subsidiary of TMC Properties LLC purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale to Eastwood Co., an e-commerce firm in the automotive space, for an undisclosed price.