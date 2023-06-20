Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

CBRE Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

POTTSTOWN, PA. — CBRE has brokered the $5.2 million sale of a 60,000-square-foot industrial property in Pottstown, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2000, the facility sits on a 10.3-acre site within Pottstown Industrial Park. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Paul Touhey of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Wynnestay LLP, in the transaction. A subsidiary of TMC Properties LLC purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale to Eastwood Co., an e-commerce firm in the automotive space, for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

GFI Realty Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily...

Whitestone Acquires Arcadia Towne Center in Phoenix for...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6M Sale of Mountain...

The Future of Downtown LA’s Food and Beverage Industry

Borrowers Looking to Debt Funds in a Nervous...

Merritt Properties Begins Construction on 750,000 SF Industrial...

Buc-ee’s to Expand to Virginia With New 75,000...

Praedium Group Acquires 348-Unit Multifamily Community in Lantana,...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $8.2M Sale...