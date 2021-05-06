CBRE Brokers $5.4M Sale of Eagle Plaza Shopping Center in California’s Inland Empire
HESPERIA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Eagle Plaza, a shopping center located at 15776 Main St. in Hesperia. A Texas-based private buyer acquired the asset for $5.4 million.
Alan Krueger and Vanessa Haddad of CBRE represented the seller, a private local investor, in the deal.
Totaling 39,877 square feet, Eagle Plaza is occupied by five tenants, including a donut shop, laundromat and sandwich store that have occupied the property since it opened in 1989. The other two tenants are government-funded school district operations.
