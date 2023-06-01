CBRE Brokers $5.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Lodi, New Jersey

LODI, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a 24,500-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Lodi. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 80 Hancock St. was built on 1.8 acres in 1965 and features six dock doors and one drive-in door. Elli Klapper, Jeremy Wernick, Mark Silverman, Charles Berger, Kevin Dudley, Nick Klacik and Chad Hillyer of CBRE represented the buyer, Prologis, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. CBRE has also been retained to market the property for lease.