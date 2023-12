NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a 30,000-square-foot multifamily development site in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The site at 8709 River Road is located across from the Edgewater Harbor lifestyle center. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, Zach McHale and Jeff Babikian of CBRE represented the seller, AIRN Management, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, locally based developer as the buyer.