Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 280-unit Autumn Breeze property was built in 2009.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

CBRE Brokers $59.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Noblesville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — CBRE has brokered the $59.5 million sale of Autum Breeze, a 280-unit apartment property in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. Built in 2009, the community features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,066 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pet spa, coffee bar, game room and outdoor pavilion. Autumn Breeze is located at 14901 Beauty Berry Lane proximate to Hamilton Town Center, IU Health Saxony Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital and within walking distance of the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Clair Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE represented the seller, Lightstone Group. IRT was the buyer.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Voit Brokers $9.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in...

Old Man Cactus Buys Retail Center in Peoria,...

Article Student Living, Barings Acquire 1,060-Bed Student Housing...

Partnership Purchases 400-Unit ARIUM Sunrise Apartments in South...

Berkadia Arranges $65M Refinancing for Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Holiday...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 566-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

SRS Brokers $10M Sale of Flagship Commons Retail...