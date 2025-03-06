CBRE Brokers $59.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Noblesville, Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — CBRE has brokered the $59.5 million sale of Autum Breeze, a 280-unit apartment property in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. Built in 2009, the community features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,066 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, pet spa, coffee bar, game room and outdoor pavilion. Autumn Breeze is located at 14901 Beauty Berry Lane proximate to Hamilton Town Center, IU Health Saxony Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital and within walking distance of the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Clair Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE represented the seller, Lightstone Group. IRT was the buyer.