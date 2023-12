BAYONNE, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a multifamily project that is roughly midway through construction in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The site at 90 Ave. E will eventually house a 70-unit building. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller and developer, Brooklyn-based EOM Realty Group, in the transaction. Hudson Realty represented the buyer, an undisclosed, locally based developer.