CBRE Brokers $6.2M Sale of Heritage Plaza Shopping Center in New Fairfield, Connecticut

NEW FAIRFIELD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $6.2 million sale of Heritage Plaza, a 26,403-square-foot shopping center in New Fairfield, located on the New York-Connecticut border. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as First Step Pre-School and New Fairfield Animal Hospital. Karly Iacono, Dean Rosenzweig and Christopher Betting of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Mark Krantz and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.