Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

CBRE Brokers $6.2M Sale of Heritage Plaza Shopping Center in New Fairfield, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEW FAIRFIELD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $6.2 million sale of Heritage Plaza, a 26,403-square-foot shopping center in New Fairfield, located on the New York-Connecticut border. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as First Step Pre-School and New Fairfield Animal Hospital. Karly Iacono, Dean Rosenzweig and Christopher Betting of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Mark Krantz and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Wells Enterprises Unveils Plans for $425M Expansion of...

Greystar Breaks Ground on 416-Unit Multifamily Project in...

DIGroup, JCHC Complete Renovation, Expansion of Northern New...

Eastern Union Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 142-Unit Build-to-Rent...

IMPACT Strategies Breaks Ground on Pre-Owned Car Dealership...

Napoli Group to Open New Restaurant at The...

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Two Retail Leases for...

Venture West Development Underway on 196-Acre Jackrabbit Crossing...