CBRE Brokers $6.3M Sale of Multifamily Redevelopment Site in Chicago’s Wrigleyville

CHICAGO — CBRE has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a 28,150-square-foot redevelopment site in Chicago’s Wrigleyville submarket. A joint venture between SNS Realty Group and North Park Ventures acquired the property at 3233-47 N. Sheffield Ave. and subsequently secured a zoning change to B2-5, clearing the way for a five-story apartment building with 99 units. CBRE’s Tom Svoboda and John Jaeger represented the seller. The site was previously home to Torstenson Glass Co., a family-owned manufacturer that operated at the facility for 116 years before selling its business and retaining ownership of the real estate.