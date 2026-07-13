Monday, July 13, 2026
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CBRE Brokers $6.3M Sale of Multifamily Redevelopment Site in Chicago’s Wrigleyville

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — CBRE has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a 28,150-square-foot redevelopment site in Chicago’s Wrigleyville submarket. A joint venture between SNS Realty Group and North Park Ventures acquired the property at 3233-47 N. Sheffield Ave. and subsequently secured a zoning change to B2-5, clearing the way for a five-story apartment building with 99 units. CBRE’s Tom Svoboda and John Jaeger represented the seller. The site was previously home to Torstenson Glass Co., a family-owned manufacturer that operated at the facility for 116 years before selling its business and retaining ownership of the real estate.

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