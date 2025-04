RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a two-story office building located at 9421 Haven Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga. A local owner-user acquired the asset from FJKC Investment LLC for $6.3 million. The 20,600-square-foot building was vacant at the time of sale. Sammy Cemo, Austin Reuland and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.