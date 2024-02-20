CBRE Brokers $6.5M Sale of Light Industrial Complex in Scranton, Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, PA. — CBRE has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a 108,000-square-foot light industrial complex in Scranton. The development consists of three buildings ranging in size from 27,000 to 40,500 square feet on an 11.8-acre site. Buildings feature clear heights of 19 to 21 feet. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Michael Hines and Joe Hill of CBRE represented the seller, CEP Family Office LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Industrial Investments Inc., was represented internally.