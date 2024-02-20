Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

CBRE Brokers $6.5M Sale of Light Industrial Complex in Scranton, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

SCRANTON, PA. — CBRE has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a 108,000-square-foot light industrial complex in Scranton. The development consists of three buildings ranging in size from 27,000 to 40,500 square feet on an 11.8-acre site. Buildings feature clear heights of 19 to 21 feet. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Michael Hines and Joe Hill of CBRE represented the seller, CEP Family Office LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Industrial Investments Inc., was represented internally.

You may also like

Sterling Investors Buys 430,852 SF Industrial Building Near...

Merchants Capital Provides $348M Agency Loan for Rehabilitation...

Lee & Associates Arranges 255,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 80-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...

OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate...

Cushman & Wakefield Secures 31,569 SF Office Lease...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Finmarc Management Sells Warehouse in Springfield, Virginia for...

HGP Acquires Lincoln City Outlets in Oregon for...