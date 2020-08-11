CBRE Brokers $6.6M Sale of Single-Tenant Office Building in Oceanside, California

In 2018, the 13,500-square-foot office building at 2160 S. El Camino Real in Oceanside, Calif., was upgraded to current U.S. General Services Administration standards.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 2160 S. El Camino Real in Oceanside. An Orange County, Calif.-based 1031 private buyer acquired the asset for $6.6 million, or $493 per square foot.

The U.S. Federal Government occupies the 13,500-square-foot, single-tenant property on a 15-year lease that commenced in 2018. The building was a build-to-suit in 2004 for the Social Security Administration and was fully remodeled and upgraded in 2018 to current U.S. General Services Administration standards. The upgrades included a new roof and HVAC system.

Matt Pourcho, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson and Matt Harris of CBRE represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.