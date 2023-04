RIALTO, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $6.8 million sale of Jackson Apartments, a 41-unit apartment community located at 205-242 W. Jackson St. in Rialto. Cray Carlson of CBRE represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Built in 1971, Jackson Apartments is situated west of San Bernadino and near several employment centers, including distribution centers for Staples, Under Armour and Target, according to Apartments.com.