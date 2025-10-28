Tuesday, October 28, 2025
CBRE Brokers $6.9M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Morganville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORGANVILLE, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $6.9 million sale of an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in the Central New Jersey community of Morganville. The 21,000-square-foot facility at 173 Amboy Road was originally constructed in 1988, and the property includes 4.8 acres of outdoor storage space. Liam McGregor, Mark Silverman, Brian Fiumara and Elli Klapper of CBRE represented the buyer, private industrial investment firm Genesis, in the off-market transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

