The 7-acre industrial redevelopment site located at 1925 and 1936 E. Vernon Ave. in Vernon, Calif., currently houses a five-story, 368,500-square-foot building.
CBRE Brokers $61.5M Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Site in Vernon, California

by Amy Works

VERNON, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 7-acre industrial redevelopment site located at 1925 and 1936 E. Vernon Ave. in Vernon. A confidential buyer acquired the asset from The Alavern Co. for $61.5 million.

Barbara Perrier, Eric Cox, Jeff Stephens, Jack Mergenthaler and John Hillman of CBRE represented the seller, while Jack Cline, Evan Jurgensen and Andy Gage of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in transaction.

