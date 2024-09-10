CBRE Brokers $61.5M Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Site in Vernon, California

VERNON, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 7-acre industrial redevelopment site located at 1925 and 1936 E. Vernon Ave. in Vernon. A confidential buyer acquired the asset from The Alavern Co. for $61.5 million.

The property currently houses a five-story, 368,500-square-foot building.

Barbara Perrier, Eric Cox, Jeff Stephens, Jack Mergenthaler and John Hillman of CBRE represented the seller, while Jack Cline, Evan Jurgensen and Andy Gage of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in transaction.