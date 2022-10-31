REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $61M Sale of 8.4-Acre Industrial Complex in Fullerton, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western



The 8.4-acre land parcel in Fullerton, Calif., features three buildings offering a total of 155,000 square feet of industrial space.

FULLERTON, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an 8.4-acre industrial complex, including three industrial buildings totaling 155,000 square feet, in Fullerton. B&K Investment Co. sold the assets to Ares Management for $61 million.

The corner land parcel includes three industrial buildings: an 83,170-square-foot facility at 801 S. Acacia Ave., a 56,000-square-foot asset at 811 S. Acacia Ave. and a 15,830-square-foot property at 1580 Kimberly Ave. The existing tenants have leased the properties back and will continue to occupy the assets.

Ben Seybold, Sean Ward and Keith Greer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

