CBRE Brokers $61M Sale of Fully Occupied Industrial Property Near Los Angeles
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial property in City of Industry. A client of BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management firm, acquired the property for $61 million, or $265 per square foot.
Cameron Merrill of CBRE represented the seller, 300 Baldwin Park LLC, a private owner, in the deal.
Located at 300 N. Baldwin Park Blvd., the 230,247-square-foot property was completed in 2015. Jacmar Foodservice Distribution fully occupies the facility, which features 6 million cubic feet of multi-temperature storage with six different temperature zones, allowing for direct refrigerated and frozen receiving and loading.
