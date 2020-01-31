CBRE Brokers $61M Sale of Fully Occupied Industrial Property Near Los Angeles

Jacmar Foodservice Distribution occupies the 230,247-square-foot industrial property at 300 N. Baldwin Park Blvd. in City of Industry, Calif.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial property in City of Industry. A client of BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management firm, acquired the property for $61 million, or $265 per square foot.

Cameron Merrill of CBRE represented the seller, 300 Baldwin Park LLC, a private owner, in the deal.

Located at 300 N. Baldwin Park Blvd., the 230,247-square-foot property was completed in 2015. Jacmar Foodservice Distribution fully occupies the facility, which features 6 million cubic feet of multi-temperature storage with six different temperature zones, allowing for direct refrigerated and frozen receiving and loading.